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Reverse Speech Analysis. Smoking Gun, Joe Scarborough..
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42 views • May 26, 2020
Taken from a clip unearthed by Media Research Center shows MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough joking about his dead intern to radio personality Don Imus in 2003.Florida intern Lori Klausutis died at age 28 from an apparent head injury back in 2001
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