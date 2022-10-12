BIG Candy Lawsuits Coming

Candy maker Mars Canada Inc. won a lawsuit against cannabis manufacturers who sold edibles online under the guise of Skittles.

In a Canadian federal court ruling, three cannabis retailers were ordered to pay Mars a total of $144,600 after they were found infringing the candy maker’s trademarks by marketing and selling THC-infused edibles in Canada with logo and packaging “almost identical” to official Skittles products.

“I also find that advertising and offering for sale of a potentially dangerous product using appropriated trademarks that are evidently and obviously attractive to children represents a marked departure from ordinary standards of decent behavior that deserves to be denounced and deterred.”

“I agree with the Plaintiff and find the Defendants’ efforts to remain anonymous support the conclusion that they had knowledge of the unlawful nature of their activity.”

Mars issued a press release announcing it would launch legal action against cannabis retailers who use its trademarks to market and sell THC-infused edibles.

