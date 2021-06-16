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Dr. Carrie Madej Exposes Bill Gates Plan to use DARPA HYDROGEL for Agenda 2030 Mark Of The Beast
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511 views • June 16, 2021
Dr Madej reveals on Stew Peters broadcast that Bill Gates is currently working with Mastercard to perfect the Mark Of The Beast system in West Africa and that they intend to apply this technology worldwide in accordance with Agenda 2030. Doctor Madej shares how this technology can be used to monitor thoughts, detect when someone is lying, and hook people up to the "Internet of Things" like a dystopian nightmare pre-crime unity right out of the Predictive Programming movie "Minority Report".
Dr Madej speculates that this technology is already in the Covid-Jabs and is the reason why people are now magnetic and broadcasting an EMF signal.
Dr Madej speculates that this technology is already in the Covid-Jabs and is the reason why people are now magnetic and broadcasting an EMF signal.
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