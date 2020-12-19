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Psychiatrists and their staff are almost never held criminally liable for assault , battery and murder.
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22 views • December 19, 2020
Restraint “procedures” are the most visible evidence of the barbaric practices that psychiatrists choose to call therapy or treatment.
And as these examples clearly show, such psychiatric brutality does not soften, as human compassion would deem appropriate, even for the sake of youth.
“Assault” is by definition an attempt or apparent attempt to inflict injury upon another by using unlawful force, along with the ability to injure that person.
“Battery” is defined as any unlawful beating or other wrongful physical violence or constraint inflicted on a human being without his consent.
Psychiatric restraint procedures, and all other psychiatric procedures for that matter, qualify as “assault and battery” in every respect except one; they are lawful.
Psychiatry has placed itself above the law, from where it can assault and batter its unfortunate victims with a complete lack of accountability, all in the name of “treatment.”
Today, psychiatrists’ use of physical and chemical restraints in mental institutions is a very lucrative procedure.
Admitting that death is often inevitable from such procedures, psychiatrists literally get away with murder.
Torture, experiments, physical and mental restraints and so-called “treatments” are inflicted on hundreds of thousands of people each year resulting in thousands of deaths.
https://www.cchr.org/cchr-reports/deadly-restraints/introduction.html
FACTS ABOUT INSTITUTIONAL RACISM IN THE MENTAL HEALTH INDUSTRY (STILL STEEPED IN EUGENICS)
https://www.cchrtaskforce.org/articles/mental-health-racism
Help end abusive and coercive practices committed daily under the guise of mental health. Such abuses include forced psychiatric treatment and torture of political dissidents, involuntary commitment, electroshock of the elderly and the widespread psychiatric drugging of children and adults with dangerous psychotropic drugs.
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/get-involved.html
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
And as these examples clearly show, such psychiatric brutality does not soften, as human compassion would deem appropriate, even for the sake of youth.
“Assault” is by definition an attempt or apparent attempt to inflict injury upon another by using unlawful force, along with the ability to injure that person.
“Battery” is defined as any unlawful beating or other wrongful physical violence or constraint inflicted on a human being without his consent.
Psychiatric restraint procedures, and all other psychiatric procedures for that matter, qualify as “assault and battery” in every respect except one; they are lawful.
Psychiatry has placed itself above the law, from where it can assault and batter its unfortunate victims with a complete lack of accountability, all in the name of “treatment.”
Today, psychiatrists’ use of physical and chemical restraints in mental institutions is a very lucrative procedure.
Admitting that death is often inevitable from such procedures, psychiatrists literally get away with murder.
Torture, experiments, physical and mental restraints and so-called “treatments” are inflicted on hundreds of thousands of people each year resulting in thousands of deaths.
https://www.cchr.org/cchr-reports/deadly-restraints/introduction.html
FACTS ABOUT INSTITUTIONAL RACISM IN THE MENTAL HEALTH INDUSTRY (STILL STEEPED IN EUGENICS)
https://www.cchrtaskforce.org/articles/mental-health-racism
Help end abusive and coercive practices committed daily under the guise of mental health. Such abuses include forced psychiatric treatment and torture of political dissidents, involuntary commitment, electroshock of the elderly and the widespread psychiatric drugging of children and adults with dangerous psychotropic drugs.
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/get-involved.html
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
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