Media Bias Exposed: Cincinnati Attack Ignored, Walmart Hero Snubbed!

Diving into the hypocrisy of American news media! From the shocking Cincinnati attack on a white couple—brushed off as "just adults fighting" by Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney—to the deafening silence from outlets like CNN, NYT, and MSNBC, it's clear there's a double standard at play. Compare that to the heroic actions of a Black Marine stopping a stabbing spree in a Michigan Walmart, praised by conservatives but ignored by the left. Are we being fed a scripted narrative to keep us divided?