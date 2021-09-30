© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Bryan Ardis: Two Documents That May Save Your Life in an American Hospital
Follow
4
Share
Report
2078 views • September 30, 2021
The first document proves that the NIH has in fact approved all American hospitals to use the wonder drug Ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19:
https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/tables/table-2e/
The second document proves that Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is bribing all hospitals in America to use Remdesivir over any other drug or treatment for COVID-19. Ask them to document in your medical record that you do NOT want them treating you with the deadly drug Remdesivir or intubating or venting you! If they document that and they still later on give it to you, you have grounds for battery charges:
https://www.cms.gov/medicare/covid-19/new-covid-19-treatments-add-payment-nctap
Full Show: https://www.brighteon.com/4eac5255-d7dd-4923-8b87-8700d6660dd3
https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/tables/table-2e/
The second document proves that Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is bribing all hospitals in America to use Remdesivir over any other drug or treatment for COVID-19. Ask them to document in your medical record that you do NOT want them treating you with the deadly drug Remdesivir or intubating or venting you! If they document that and they still later on give it to you, you have grounds for battery charges:
https://www.cms.gov/medicare/covid-19/new-covid-19-treatments-add-payment-nctap
Full Show: https://www.brighteon.com/4eac5255-d7dd-4923-8b87-8700d6660dd3
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.