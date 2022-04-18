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Vegas Pot Shop Crawl
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0 view • April 18, 2022
Las Vegas Pot Shop Crawl gave us a unique local cannabis perspective with a 3 hour guided tour across 7 pot shops.
We visited the local favorites for their variety of cannabis products including edibles, flower, prerolls, dabs, concentrates, topicals, tinctures, CBD & any other type of cannabis.
In Seattle I'll be visiting 20 stores on 4/20 where I've noticed the 4/20 deals generally become the everyday low price at discount retailers approximately two years later. Since 2017 we've noticed other various trends and anomalies including butdenter and customer favorites (they still prefer flower).
Las Vegas Cannabis Shops:
Pisos
Cookies
Reef Dispensaries
Planet 13 Las Vegas
Apothecary (next time, soon to be Jushi's store- Hello Again)
ReLeaf Dispensary (next time, ran out of time)
MedMen (next time, completely forgot to go!?!)
NuLeaf
Thrive (next time, got stoned & thought I already went there)
Curaleaf Las Vegas
Final stop is NUWU for a social smoke, except the lounge was closed!
ALL ABOARD the funnest party 420-friendly bus touring Las Vegas #potshops Tuesday April 12, 2022 at 4:20pm.
We visited the local favorites for their variety of cannabis products including edibles, flower, prerolls, dabs, concentrates, topicals, tinctures, CBD & any other type of cannabis.
In Seattle I'll be visiting 20 stores on 4/20 where I've noticed the 4/20 deals generally become the everyday low price at discount retailers approximately two years later. Since 2017 we've noticed other various trends and anomalies including butdenter and customer favorites (they still prefer flower).
Las Vegas Cannabis Shops:
Pisos
Cookies
Reef Dispensaries
Planet 13 Las Vegas
Apothecary (next time, soon to be Jushi's store- Hello Again)
ReLeaf Dispensary (next time, ran out of time)
MedMen (next time, completely forgot to go!?!)
NuLeaf
Thrive (next time, got stoned & thought I already went there)
Curaleaf Las Vegas
Final stop is NUWU for a social smoke, except the lounge was closed!
ALL ABOARD the funnest party 420-friendly bus touring Las Vegas #potshops Tuesday April 12, 2022 at 4:20pm.
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