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2020 Virus 57 | Ep.50 | The Gates family, John Hopkins Uni. and the Rockefellers are at it again
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53 views • May 04, 2020
#Adrian #5G #BillGates# Event201 #Rockefeller
The video linked below discusses events surrounding the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic and the global introduction of radiation wave technology(radio waves). Why are the same families and institutions who controlled the Radio Wave narrative after the Spanish Flu pandemic also controlling the 5G narrative in 2020? https://youtu.be/IBC7rVeJUVY
LBRY; https://open.lbry.com/@psychoNWO:9/Covid-19...-5G...-Spanish-Flu---The-Usual-Suspects:9?r=HajHjd85wuBp6XK5WagxPrTPM8z5AMdT
Dr. Thomas Cowan, M.D. hypothesizes that Coronavirus may be history repeating itself and caused by 5G. Discusses the link between viral epidemics and the development of electro-magnetic technologies going back to 1917; https://open.lbry.com/@psychoNWO:9/ΚΟΡΩΝΟΪΟΣ-ΚΑΙ-5G--Ομιλία-του-Dr.-Thomas-Cowan-που-έγινε-στην-“Health-And-Human-Rights-Summit”-στην-T:e?r=HajHjd85wuBp6XK5WagxPrTPM8z5AMdT
I case you have not seen the videos about EMR/ EMF and the health effects for all life:
Ep.05 | Just how harmful is EMR? Part 1
https://youtu.be/KztDpYuhCqo
Ep.05a | How BAD is EMR? Part 2
https://youtu.be/yWilJRjnMVA
An introduction to 5G:
Ep 09 | An introduction to 5G
https://youtu.be/wD4ai7s1e0c
MUST SEE: How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQSYdAX_9JY&feature=youtu.be
Here is the comment I am referring to:
Hi Adrian, I'm not sure if this info is applicable here but if I don't do it now I may forget about it! I don't know how I came across this but I was going through the links that you suggested here and clicking on links in their comments, when this caught my eye:
"Appendix 5 shows the potential contribution of wireless radiation to the opioid crisis and potential contribution of wireless radiation to exacerbation of the coronavirus pandemic"
https://smartech.gatech.edu/bitstream/handle/1853/62452/LARGEST_UNETHICAL_MEDICAL_EXPERIMENT_FINAL.pdf?sequence=4&isAllowed=y
Chapter 1 (pg 20) begins "We are in the midst of the largest unethical medical experiment in human history. This experiment is the implementation and operation of a global wireless network for communications, surveillance, and other purposes. It is a medical experiment because we do not know the full extent of the adverse health effects that will result from this wireless network implementation and operation. It is an unethical medical experiment because it violates the key ethical medical experiment requirement of ‘informed consent’ from the participants"
It's a very long paper - 1086 pages in all, full of experiments/symptoms caused and references. On page 652 it states "Thus, wireless radiation would contribute to the exacerbation of adverse effects from coronavirus exposure. The bottom line is that exposures to essentially ALL the exogenous immune-damaging toxic stimuli (including, but not limited to, wireless radiation) need to be removed before resistance to viruses of any type can be improved substantially", which adds to what you are explaining here.
Event 201
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/scenario.html
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL9-oVXQX88esnrdhaiuRdXGG7XOVYB9Xm
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
I'll see you in the next episode.
--
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
The video linked below discusses events surrounding the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic and the global introduction of radiation wave technology(radio waves). Why are the same families and institutions who controlled the Radio Wave narrative after the Spanish Flu pandemic also controlling the 5G narrative in 2020? https://youtu.be/IBC7rVeJUVY
LBRY; https://open.lbry.com/@psychoNWO:9/Covid-19...-5G...-Spanish-Flu---The-Usual-Suspects:9?r=HajHjd85wuBp6XK5WagxPrTPM8z5AMdT
Dr. Thomas Cowan, M.D. hypothesizes that Coronavirus may be history repeating itself and caused by 5G. Discusses the link between viral epidemics and the development of electro-magnetic technologies going back to 1917; https://open.lbry.com/@psychoNWO:9/ΚΟΡΩΝΟΪΟΣ-ΚΑΙ-5G--Ομιλία-του-Dr.-Thomas-Cowan-που-έγινε-στην-“Health-And-Human-Rights-Summit”-στην-T:e?r=HajHjd85wuBp6XK5WagxPrTPM8z5AMdT
I case you have not seen the videos about EMR/ EMF and the health effects for all life:
Ep.05 | Just how harmful is EMR? Part 1
https://youtu.be/KztDpYuhCqo
Ep.05a | How BAD is EMR? Part 2
https://youtu.be/yWilJRjnMVA
An introduction to 5G:
Ep 09 | An introduction to 5G
https://youtu.be/wD4ai7s1e0c
MUST SEE: How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQSYdAX_9JY&feature=youtu.be
Here is the comment I am referring to:
Hi Adrian, I'm not sure if this info is applicable here but if I don't do it now I may forget about it! I don't know how I came across this but I was going through the links that you suggested here and clicking on links in their comments, when this caught my eye:
"Appendix 5 shows the potential contribution of wireless radiation to the opioid crisis and potential contribution of wireless radiation to exacerbation of the coronavirus pandemic"
https://smartech.gatech.edu/bitstream/handle/1853/62452/LARGEST_UNETHICAL_MEDICAL_EXPERIMENT_FINAL.pdf?sequence=4&isAllowed=y
Chapter 1 (pg 20) begins "We are in the midst of the largest unethical medical experiment in human history. This experiment is the implementation and operation of a global wireless network for communications, surveillance, and other purposes. It is a medical experiment because we do not know the full extent of the adverse health effects that will result from this wireless network implementation and operation. It is an unethical medical experiment because it violates the key ethical medical experiment requirement of ‘informed consent’ from the participants"
It's a very long paper - 1086 pages in all, full of experiments/symptoms caused and references. On page 652 it states "Thus, wireless radiation would contribute to the exacerbation of adverse effects from coronavirus exposure. The bottom line is that exposures to essentially ALL the exogenous immune-damaging toxic stimuli (including, but not limited to, wireless radiation) need to be removed before resistance to viruses of any type can be improved substantially", which adds to what you are explaining here.
Event 201
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/scenario.html
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL9-oVXQX88esnrdhaiuRdXGG7XOVYB9Xm
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
I'll see you in the next episode.
--
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Keywords
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