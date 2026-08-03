Why Energy Choices Matter, an interview with Clayton Morris

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Electric vehicles continue to spark debate. This discussion weighs their advantages alongside concerns about electricity generation, charging infrastructure, and dependence on foreign supply chains. A balanced conversation about the future of transportation and energy.
#ElectricVehicles #Energy #Technology #Transportation #Innovation #Future #Discussion
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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