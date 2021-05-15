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RVK Newscast #102: The Fire Geyser Now Reach 300 Metres
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140 views • May 15, 2021
RVK Newscast #102: The Fire Geyser Now Reach 300 Metres
According to the newest findings by Icelandic geologists, the fire geyser’s lava fountain, or number five as it’s called, reaches 300 metres now. Whereas in the beginning, it was around 200-250 metres. Additionally, the volcano is now twice the size than it used to be. The lava coming out of the volcano is around 13 cubic metres per second but used to be around 5-8 cubic metres per second. We also flew our drone over Meradalir in the twilights, and it’s safe to say that the valley is changing rapidly.
According to the newest findings by Icelandic geologists, the fire geyser’s lava fountain, or number five as it’s called, reaches 300 metres now. Whereas in the beginning, it was around 200-250 metres. Additionally, the volcano is now twice the size than it used to be. The lava coming out of the volcano is around 13 cubic metres per second but used to be around 5-8 cubic metres per second. We also flew our drone over Meradalir in the twilights, and it’s safe to say that the valley is changing rapidly.
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