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UK Whistleblower Documents in Real-Time COVID Police at his Door
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681 views • February 12, 2021
UK Whistleblower "Forseti" Calls into Dean Ryan LIVE from the UK as Police Units begin their Door to Door Forced Swab Tests as a local dies due to "COVID"
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