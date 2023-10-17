Paul Cook: Was the Maltese Island a Giant Battery in the Middle of the Med?
67 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
storing renewable energy in molten salt
Keywords
hidden historymaltaalternative historygeopolymer complexesopen air museumelectro-thermal storagemalta inc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos