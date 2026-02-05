BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FROM CITIZENS TO SERFS: RECLAIM YOUR BIRTHRIGHT NOW or PERISH! -- Matthew Dakin
What is happening
What is happening
9757 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
93 views • 1 day ago

Protect Your Retirement with a PHYSICAL Gold and/or Silver IRA

https://www.sgtreportgold.com/

CALL( 877) 646-5347 - You Can Trust Noble Gold

---------

Don’t Miss Out – Special Offer & Limited Stock 👇👇👇

Experience the revolutionary MedCare Terahertz Blower risk-free for 30 days. VISIT >>> https://trymedcare.com/SGT OR Call 833-CARE001 (833-227-3001)


The US federal 'government' in Washington DC is a con job, a ruse, a corporate entity designed specifically to extract the maximum amount of wealth from its unknowing 'citizens'. With the new Epstein emails being completely IGNORED by the mainstream whore media AND the FBI it has never been more clear: YOU MUST OPT OUT OF THIS CORRUPT SYSTEM LAWFULLY RIGHT NOW. Researcher and patriot Matthew Dakin joins me to explain exactly how to do so, with FREE resources for you linked below. Thanks for tuning in.


RELATED FREE RESOURCES FOR YOU:

Educated in Law:

https://www.educatedinlaw.org/


We the People:

https://www.wethepeople2.us/


Global Voice:

http://globalvoiceradio.net/matrix/

--------------

The Freedom People: Not free, but excellent!

https://thefreedompeople.org/

Keywords
newspoliticsusperishfrom citizens to serfsreclaim your birthrightmatthew dakin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Echoes of Empire: The hidden war for your money, freedom and future

Echoes of Empire: The hidden war for your money, freedom and future

Kevin Hughes
Xi Jinping: Taiwan remains most important issue in U.S.-China relations

Xi Jinping: Taiwan remains most important issue in U.S.-China relations

Ramon Tomey
Blueprint for Genocide: The Trump Administration&#8217;s $55 Billion Network of Domestic &#8216;Concentration Camps&#8217;

Blueprint for Genocide: The Trump Administration’s $55 Billion Network of Domestic ‘Concentration Camps’

Mike Adams
Pentagon accelerates drone warfare revolution with $1.1B &#8220;Drone Dominance Program&#8221;

Pentagon accelerates drone warfare revolution with $1.1B “Drone Dominance Program”

Belle Carter
Norway votes to RETAIN monarchy despite royal scandals

Norway votes to RETAIN monarchy despite royal scandals

Kevin Hughes
IT&#8217;S OVER: How China&#8217;s Anti-Stealth Radar and Missiles Have Ended U.S. Military Dominance

IT’S OVER: How China’s Anti-Stealth Radar and Missiles Have Ended U.S. Military Dominance

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy