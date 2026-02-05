FROM CITIZENS TO SERFS: RECLAIM YOUR BIRTHRIGHT NOW or PERISH! -- Matthew Dakin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US federal 'government' in Washington DC is a con job, a ruse, a corporate entity designed specifically to extract the maximum amount of wealth from its unknowing 'citizens'. With the new Epstein emails being completely IGNORED by the mainstream whore media AND the FBI it has never been more clear: YOU MUST OPT OUT OF THIS CORRUPT SYSTEM LAWFULLY RIGHT NOW. Researcher and patriot Matthew Dakin joins me to explain exactly how to do so, with FREE resources for you linked below. Thanks for tuning in.
