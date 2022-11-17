GLOBALISTS SPIT ON ALL OF THE TEN COMMANDMENTS





Globalists try to create new Ten Commandments. Also, I will show you how they hate and defy every single commandment of God.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Source:

TheNewAmerican.com - Alex Newman - Amid UN Climate Summit, Religious Leaders Unveil New Ten Commandments

https://thenewamerican.com/amid-un-climate-summit-religious-leaders-unveil-new-ten-commandments/?mc_cid=7383c485b1&mc_eid=0f72008c09









For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



