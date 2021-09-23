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The Natural Mystic vs The Unnatural Mystic
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83 views • September 23, 2021
In this video titled “The Natural Mystic vs The Unnatural Mystic” The Mystic Philosopher call upon the people to pay attention and listen in order to distinguish between the Natural = Good Spirit and the Unnatural = Evil Spirit that is trying to deceive them and get them injected with so-called COVID-19 vaccine.
Keywords
freedomvaccinesgovernmentimmunizationpoliticianstyrannyhuman rightscivil rightsgood vs evilconstitutional rightselitistglobal pandemicplandemicscamdemicmandatory covid-19 vaccinationvaxxers vs anti-vaxxerscharter of rights and freedomblessings vs curseslife vs deaththe battle for our mindsthe battle for our soulsjamaican pastors
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