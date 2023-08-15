Create New Account
Hawaii ON FIRE 100 Americans Dead, Tiffany Gomas Releases Bizarre Video
High Hopes
Published 14 hours ago

Cross Talk News


August 14, 2023


On CrossTalk Tonight, Lauren Witzke and Edward Szall discuss the inexplainable wildfire in Hawaii and the reemergence of ‘crazy plane lady’ Tiffany Gomas. The team also discusses the migrant lynching of the head of Germany’s AfD party and the emergence of UFO technology.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v37nrio-hawaii-on-fire-100-americans-dead-tiffany-gomas-releases-bizarre-video.html

news hawaii americans fire migrant deaths maui germany lynching bizarre wildfire edward szall lauren witzke cross talk tiffany gomas crazy plane lady afd party ufo technology

