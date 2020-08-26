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CM: Colonial Muhreens vs Ugly Purple Dog Lizards
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7 views • August 26, 2020
Welcome to CM, the largest and most popular server as of this writing. Based on the Aliens universe, you can play either as the Muhreens or Ayyliums and generally have a good time. Combat orientated and requiring a certain amount of strategy, CM is a good way to practice robustness.
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