🔥MTG on Trump’s cover up for Epstein - Threats & Bullying - Marjorie Taylor Greene

🔥 ‘Biggest political miscalculation in Donald Trump's career was calling this a hoax’ – MTG on Trump’s cover up for Epstein

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared what it's like to be bullied by Emperor Trump — after being his "most loyal, most ardent, loudest supporter in Congress."

After Greene dared to stand with Epstein victims and push for the release of the Epstein files, Trump turned on her — choosing to defend pedophiles instead.

💬 "He basically blamed me so that if my own son is assassinated, he said 'it was your fault.' That we would deserve this. And this is for releasing the Epstein files, standing with women who were raped as teenage girls," Greene revealed.

💬 "That's what our government is – a betrayal and a failure to the American people," she stressed.

The MAGA she once believed in died the moment Trump walked back his promises and perverted the movement's ideals.

💬 "Nothing about me has changed. But somehow over a course of a year, the definition of MAGA and the issues that it supposedly stood for changed," she emphasized.

☠️ MAGA 2.0: Trust the plan to protect pedophiles.

Adding:

MTG points finger at FBI and DOJ over Epstein files

“Tons of people” mentioned in the Epstein files include names that “don’t make sense like Janice Joplin who died in 1970,” former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on X.

She voiced frustration over the Epstein files mentioning politicians, including herself, “who fought the hardest” to release these documents.

"Why are stories about my refusal to comply with Covid tyranny and other news stories unrelated to Epstein about me listed in the Epstein files?" Greene wondered.





