'Regressive,’ and ‘Backflow’ are Words the CCP Fears Before its 20th Congress

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https://gnews.org/post/p1iha1fd3
09/01/2022 Before the sensitive 20th Congress scheduled on October 16th, the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) is trying to suppress freedom of speech in cyberspace. CCP’s Cyberspace Administration will launch a special three-month campaign to crack down on misinformation related to the CCP heros, social, economic and people’s lives, etc., which is “a symptom of CCP instability”.