Milei says Argentinians MUST support Israel - to Make Argentina Great Again 💩

President Milei says Argentinians MUST support Israel.

"Supporting Israel is NECESSARY for our country, because it means supporting the values that made us great 100 years ago.

Today, it is our moral duty more than ever to defend the truth of the JUDEO-CHRISTIAN values.

This is necessary to Make Argentina Great Again."

With Bolsonaro gone, Milei is the perfect replacement for "Tropical Trump" and this fits nicely into the new ISAAC ACCORDS!

More on this:

MILEI JOINS THE ISAAC ACCORDS!! A Latin American version of the Abraham Accords

Argentina just officially unveiled the Isaac Accords, a new cooperation framework designed to link Israel with Latin American countries politically, economically, technologically and militarily.

During a meeting in Buenos Aires, President Javier Milei and Israeli FM Gideon Sa’ar announced that Argentina will serve as the pioneer of this new regional bloc, in coordination with Washington. The model is explicit: this is meant to replicate the logic of the Abraham Accords, but for the Western Hemisphere.

The first phase targets Uruguay, Panama and Costa Rica, with projects already under review in tech, security, and economic development. Argentina is also preparing to move its embassy to Jerusalem, with a ceremony planned for the spring.

Israeli officials called Milei’s support “powerful and moving,” and U.S. backing is already visible, framed as strengthening allies, reshaping hemispheric security, and countering “radical” forces in international bodies.

Whether this becomes a major new geopolitical alignment or a symbolic gesture depends on which countries join next. But Argentina has now positioned itself as the main regional bridge between Israel, the U.S. and Latin America, and the timing, amid wider regional power struggles, is impossible to ignore.





@DD Geopolitics