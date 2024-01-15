Bringing a Biblical Perspective to the Concept of Productivity - Reagan Rose

Reagan Rose is a Bible teacher, author, and the founder of Redeeming Productivity. He focuses on bringing a Biblical perspective to the concept of productivity and self-help. He assists people in managing their time, and focuses on real productivity - not just busyness! He also talks about how important it is to stay in the Word of God every day, and how this truth shapes your patterns and attitudes toward productivity in every aspect of your life. Reagan further discusses the five principles of productivity he discovered in scripture and offers advice on how to harness the best side of our nature to glorify the Lord.
TAKEAWAYS
You belong to God and exist to glorify God
You were saved to bear fruit for God
You are uniquely gifted by God
You will give an account to God someday for your service and productivity
