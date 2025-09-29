BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Canadian journalist placed on leave after claiming US politics, Hollywood ‘run by Jews’ on live radio
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10103 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
369 views • 1 day ago

You can't tell the truth, especially if it's Antiseptic......

A Canadian broadcaster has been yanked off the airwaves over her antisemitic and “prejudicial” comments that American politics, its cities and Hollywood are “run by Jews.”

Radio-Canada journalist Élisa Serret said during a live French-language broadcast Monday that “the Israelis, in fact the Jews, finance a lot of American politics” when asked why the US has not distanced itself from Israel over the course of the war in Gaza.

She went on to state that they control “a big machine” and that Hollywood and major US cities are “run by Jews,” during a discussion about US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s recent visit to the Jewish state.

Radio-Canada, part of the publicly funded Canadian Broadcasting Company, slammed Serret’s remarks the following day as “stereotypical, antisemitic, erroneous and prejudicial allegations against Jewish communities” and confirmed she had been placed on leave indefinitely, the Globe and Mail reported.

“These unacceptable comments contravene Radio-Canada’s Journalistic Standards and Practices and in no way reflect the opinion of the public broadcaster,” Radio-Canada said in a statement posted to its website

“As a result, the news department has decided to relieve the journalist of her duties until further notice,” the broadcaster said in French.

https://nypost.com/2025/09/17/world-news/canadian-journalist-placed-on-leave-for-antisemitic-comments/

Thanks to John M for Link

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING

Keywords
censorshipthe truthantisepticism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy