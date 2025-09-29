Canadian journalist placed on leave after claiming US politics, Hollywood ‘run by Jews’ on live radio

You can't tell the truth, especially if it's Antiseptic......

A Canadian broadcaster has been yanked off the airwaves over her antisemitic and “prejudicial” comments that American politics, its cities and Hollywood are “run by Jews.”

Radio-Canada journalist Élisa Serret said during a live French-language broadcast Monday that “the Israelis, in fact the Jews, finance a lot of American politics” when asked why the US has not distanced itself from Israel over the course of the war in Gaza.

She went on to state that they control “a big machine” and that Hollywood and major US cities are “run by Jews,” during a discussion about US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s recent visit to the Jewish state.

Radio-Canada, part of the publicly funded Canadian Broadcasting Company, slammed Serret’s remarks the following day as “stereotypical, antisemitic, erroneous and prejudicial allegations against Jewish communities” and confirmed she had been placed on leave indefinitely, the Globe and Mail reported.

“These unacceptable comments contravene Radio-Canada’s Journalistic Standards and Practices and in no way reflect the opinion of the public broadcaster,” Radio-Canada said in a statement posted to its website.

“As a result, the news department has decided to relieve the journalist of her duties until further notice,” the broadcaster said in French.

https://nypost.com/2025/09/17/world-news/canadian-journalist-placed-on-leave-for-antisemitic-comments/

