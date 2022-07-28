President Donald J Trump: "And it’s gonna be a lot sooner than people think.”

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July 27, 2022 America First Agenda Summit
45: “You still need somebody in the White House or it’s not gonna get done… and I think that help will be forthcoming - and it’s gonna be a lot sooner than people think.”
SOONER THAN PEOPLE THINK? 👀👀👀
Source: The Storm Has Arrived on Telegram
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10522