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Dr. Robert Young Calls for Immediate Halt on Vaccines, Reveals Clumps of Parasites, Graphene Ferric Oxide in Blood Clots of the Vaccinated
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679 views • April 01, 2022
Passionate call from Dr. Robert Young for people to wake up, come together, and act to immediately halt the deadly COVID vaccines which are continuing to kill thousands of people, including young, healthy people, while maiming, paralyzing, and disabling millions worldwide, particularly in light of the new information he shares on this Newsbreak of new micrographs showing clumps of parasites and graphene found newly in vaccinated blood.
Dr. Young addresses once more his work in microscopy and scholarship exploring the science of pleomorphism and exosomes, discussing his mentors and influences which stem from Antoine Bechamp, as well as supporters and scholars such as James Redfield and Dr. Neil Solomon from Johns Hopkins Medical school, and professors at Morehouse College who helped promote his work in New Biology and helped get some of his bestselling books on pH environment and alkaline diets published.
At core of Dr. Young's work is the theory that all disease—including so-called viral diseases—stem from a polluted environment, with contaminants accruing from sources such as electromagnetic radiation, pesticides, unhealthy eating, drinking, lifestyle habits, vaccines, aerosols, carbon monoxide or dioxide poisoning etc, and cellular cleaning operations to rid the body of waste leads to formation of exosomes which are mistaken to be viruses typical of a certain disease. These viruses cannot transmit from one person to another except through injection, and the concept of infection and contagion is highly misunderstood he says. What is really happening is radiation outward by the electromagnetic human body of harmful disease/polluted terrain frequencies, it is this which is transmitted from one person to another, rooting in unhealthy terrain and giving the impression of contagion while in actuality not at all deriving from any specific living “virus”--no virus has been proved to exist or been isolated in separateness and found to transmit disease in another, as per Koch's and Rivers' postulates. People who are healthy and have healthy bodily terrain and perfect pH in their interstitial fluids cannot catch viral diseases from a sick person, this in itself supports Terrain Theory and gives lie to Germ Theory.
The current mania therefore of COVID being a deadly viral disease transmitted in speech or breath to others and requiring a vaccine to stop its spread is essentially a profound deception and major lie.
Dr. Young has been wrongfully targeted by the corrupt edifice of the FDA and co. for healing people, as many naturopaths have also been, a situation he speaks about here, as he calls for people to start educating themselves about the truth of disease, terrain pollution, and return to health through alkaline diets and means of re-oxygenating blood through chlorine dioxide, sodium and potassium chlorate, etc. Significantly, his diets have helped heal many from late-stage cancers, a fact the cancer industry has worked hard to suppress; Dr. Young describes his experience of coming close to University support of his cancer cures which ultimately fell through as risk-assessors at the University of Southern California weighed the cost of his treatment protocols against the thousands of dollars brought in by chemo and decided to drop support of his work.
Regardless, Dr. Young has continued his work, going on to write several books which became bestsellers and helped heal millions around the world, including Reverse Cancer Naturally and The pH Miracle series.
Reading Dr. Young's many articles is very interesting since they offer deeper insight into this ideology of disease and health, and some are listed here below.
Peer-reviewed published articles for the work, research and findings of Dr. Robert O. Young:
What Do Viruses Like HIV and Corona Have in Common with Exosomes -
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/what-do-so-called-viruses-like-hiv-cov-19-have-in-common-with-exosomes
https://www.jewworldorder.org/what-do-viruses-like-hiv-corona-have-in-common-with-exosomes-the-genesis-of-severe-acute-respiratory-syndrome-or-sars-corona-virus-or-covid-19/
Young RO, Migalko G (2020) What Causes Oxygen Deprivation of the Blood(DIC) and Then Lungs(SARS - CoV 2 & 12)?. Integ Mol Bio Biotechnol 1: 001-007
http://sciaeon.org/articles/What-Causes-Oxygen-Deprivation-of-the-Blood-DIC-and-Then-Lungs-SARS-CoV2and12.pdf
The Genesis of Severe Acute Respiratory (Syndrome) Disease or SARS (Coronavirus - COVID - 2 and COVID - 19) is Found in the Interstitial Fluids of Intestitium.
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-genesis-of-severe-acute-respiratory-syndrome-or-sars-corona-virus-or-covid-19
Dr. Young needs your help to defend against the mainstream entities attempting to put his life's work and research to an end.
Click on the link below to make your donation in support of Dr. Robert O Young - https://givesendgo.com/G2Z76
Dr. Young addresses once more his work in microscopy and scholarship exploring the science of pleomorphism and exosomes, discussing his mentors and influences which stem from Antoine Bechamp, as well as supporters and scholars such as James Redfield and Dr. Neil Solomon from Johns Hopkins Medical school, and professors at Morehouse College who helped promote his work in New Biology and helped get some of his bestselling books on pH environment and alkaline diets published.
At core of Dr. Young's work is the theory that all disease—including so-called viral diseases—stem from a polluted environment, with contaminants accruing from sources such as electromagnetic radiation, pesticides, unhealthy eating, drinking, lifestyle habits, vaccines, aerosols, carbon monoxide or dioxide poisoning etc, and cellular cleaning operations to rid the body of waste leads to formation of exosomes which are mistaken to be viruses typical of a certain disease. These viruses cannot transmit from one person to another except through injection, and the concept of infection and contagion is highly misunderstood he says. What is really happening is radiation outward by the electromagnetic human body of harmful disease/polluted terrain frequencies, it is this which is transmitted from one person to another, rooting in unhealthy terrain and giving the impression of contagion while in actuality not at all deriving from any specific living “virus”--no virus has been proved to exist or been isolated in separateness and found to transmit disease in another, as per Koch's and Rivers' postulates. People who are healthy and have healthy bodily terrain and perfect pH in their interstitial fluids cannot catch viral diseases from a sick person, this in itself supports Terrain Theory and gives lie to Germ Theory.
The current mania therefore of COVID being a deadly viral disease transmitted in speech or breath to others and requiring a vaccine to stop its spread is essentially a profound deception and major lie.
Dr. Young has been wrongfully targeted by the corrupt edifice of the FDA and co. for healing people, as many naturopaths have also been, a situation he speaks about here, as he calls for people to start educating themselves about the truth of disease, terrain pollution, and return to health through alkaline diets and means of re-oxygenating blood through chlorine dioxide, sodium and potassium chlorate, etc. Significantly, his diets have helped heal many from late-stage cancers, a fact the cancer industry has worked hard to suppress; Dr. Young describes his experience of coming close to University support of his cancer cures which ultimately fell through as risk-assessors at the University of Southern California weighed the cost of his treatment protocols against the thousands of dollars brought in by chemo and decided to drop support of his work.
Regardless, Dr. Young has continued his work, going on to write several books which became bestsellers and helped heal millions around the world, including Reverse Cancer Naturally and The pH Miracle series.
Reading Dr. Young's many articles is very interesting since they offer deeper insight into this ideology of disease and health, and some are listed here below.
Peer-reviewed published articles for the work, research and findings of Dr. Robert O. Young:
What Do Viruses Like HIV and Corona Have in Common with Exosomes -
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/what-do-so-called-viruses-like-hiv-cov-19-have-in-common-with-exosomes
https://www.jewworldorder.org/what-do-viruses-like-hiv-corona-have-in-common-with-exosomes-the-genesis-of-severe-acute-respiratory-syndrome-or-sars-corona-virus-or-covid-19/
Young RO, Migalko G (2020) What Causes Oxygen Deprivation of the Blood(DIC) and Then Lungs(SARS - CoV 2 & 12)?. Integ Mol Bio Biotechnol 1: 001-007
http://sciaeon.org/articles/What-Causes-Oxygen-Deprivation-of-the-Blood-DIC-and-Then-Lungs-SARS-CoV2and12.pdf
The Genesis of Severe Acute Respiratory (Syndrome) Disease or SARS (Coronavirus - COVID - 2 and COVID - 19) is Found in the Interstitial Fluids of Intestitium.
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-genesis-of-severe-acute-respiratory-syndrome-or-sars-corona-virus-or-covid-19
Dr. Young needs your help to defend against the mainstream entities attempting to put his life's work and research to an end.
Click on the link below to make your donation in support of Dr. Robert O Young - https://givesendgo.com/G2Z76
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