Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE REAL JESUS - PART 10
channel image
Leave the Matrix
53 Subscribers
45 views
Published 14 hours ago

John 3:16 from John's Gospel is almost universally regarded as the formula for how to inherit eternal life. However a deception in the Church has led people to consistently and almost universally misread this verse. Do you really believe in Jesus Christ?  What, exactly, does that mean?  This video may give you a whole new understanding, based on this most famous Bible verse, of what the conditions are for inheriting eternal life.

TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]

Keywords
godjesusinspirationalchristianspiritualitytruthprophecyreligionspiritendtimes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket