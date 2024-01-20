There are an almost infinite number of problems but only one possible solution. If there were others they could not rightfully be understood as solutions. They might modify or alleviate the symptoms, but a solution would need to solve all the possible problems all at the same time. There are innumerable theories and hypothesis about what the causes of our problems are and what might alleviate some of the symptoms, but no one has ventured a single, all-encompassing solution to all of our social problems. This includes the problem of the soft or social sciences themselves, which have to date, no empirical validation of the various claims they make. The single solution would of necessity remedy this fault of the humanities and provide a way for us to harden the soft sciences. What is more, is if this is really being done, it would need to be done as an experiment. The solutions would be affixed to a Test Group which would have their data compared to that of the Control Group, the findings would substantiate the claim made here, that there is a solution to all problems. What this essay does is map out the parameters of the solution and give it a name, that is, The Ecumenical Movement. Bringing the faithful together under one umbrella, is commensurate with eliminating the problems that plague the aliens, that attempt to discredit the church.