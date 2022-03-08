KYIV DEMONSTRATES THE REAL VALUE OF AGREEMENTS WITH IT: THIRTEENTH DAY OF OPERATIONS IN UKRAINE

On March 8, the Kyiv government continued to sabotage the evacuation of civilians via humanitarian corridors established by Russia despite the collapse of the Ukrainian forces’ defense in the southern part of the country and the complex situation in the northeast. On March 5, 6 and 7, Kyiv forces already denied the organized evacuation of civilians from Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mariupol, Sumy and Mykolaiv. Only a small number of civilians were able to withdraw from the blockaded cities. Many died under the shelling by Ukrainian forces that ignored the ceasefire regime established along the humanitarian corridors. Pro-Kyiv units intentionally opened fire at civilians that were seeking to withdraw towards the territory controlled by Russia and the people’s republics of Donbas. On top of this, the Ukrainian side claimed that it was not acceptable to evacuate civilians towards the territory controlled by the Russians. Without doubt, Kyiv’s forces need these people in its hands to use them as human shields and create the image of a humanitarian catastrophe amid the setbacks on the battlefield. On the afternoon of March 7, Russian forces and the people’s militias of the Donbass achieved notable successes in the encirclement of the grouping of Kyiv’s forces in the eastern region. On March 7, joint Russian and LPR forces advanced in the direction of Slavyansk and Kramatorsk. Source: https://southfront.org/kyiv-demonstrates-the-real-value-of-agreements-with-it/ All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.

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