Study finds vaccines increase Autism-related conditions 5.5-fold, notes Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

On "These vaccines are unleashing chronic disease on our children."

"It's undeniable."

"We found that these autism-related conditions... is actually about 500% more likely [5.5 times more likely] if you were vaccinated than [if you were not vaccinated]."

"It corroborates all of the previous vaccinated or unvaccinated studies showing similar risk profiles."

"It really does."

"The Mawson study [2017] is right about there, I think 4.5 or 4.6 times the rate of autism amongst the [vaccinated versus the unvaccinated] home school kids."

"This is the strongest study to date... Zervos and colleagues [2025],"

"This is it, and your documentary 'An Inconvenient Study'."

"Everybody's got to watch that."

"This will change people's minds."

"This part is very, very important."

"When it comes to autism... so they were looking at ICD codes, the codes that the doctors were putting in as the diagnosis."

"But the thing is, in autism, all of those other chronic diseases outlined in that paper, including ADHD, tics, learning disabilities, speech disorders, that all co-occurs in autism."

"So what we did is we group these together into one autism-related group, or clinical outcomes seen in autistic individuals."

"When we grouped them together to derive an odds ratio, we found that these autism-related conditions, or what's grouped in autism, is actually about 500% more likely [5.5 times more likely] if you were vaccinated than not."

"All 12 studies [of vaccinated versus unvaccinated children], every single one shows the vaccinated are far unhealthier. "

"They have higher risks of every single disease you can think of including Autism, ADHD, tics, chronic diseases such as autoimmune diseases, particularly eczema, so skin disorders, chronic ear infections."

"They're riddled with disease."

"It's undeniable at this point in time."

"It's incredible that an intelligent species would be doing this to their own kind."

__

This video clip is from the Dec 18, 2025 episode of "The Highwire" with Del Bigtree, titled "EPISODE 455: ARTIFICIAL PANDEMIC", which is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/BWOPpO8DmK2w/

__

Mirrored - Fat News

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!