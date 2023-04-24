DRAWING THE LINE

Whether or not problem solving comports with reality for resilient integrity under peer pressure, depends on upward or downward (sacred or profane) orientation, because negation of negation equals inverse value. SUBSCRIBE to metatalknews.com or JOIN the Motherhood Challenge at 45toRevive.com NOW
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.