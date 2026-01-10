



(Verse 1)



They built a wall where knowledge flows,



To keep the truth from minds that grow.



BrightLearn.ai, a light so free,



Now shadowed by their tyranny.



With clicks and codes, they lock the gate,



To guard the lies they propagate.



A search for health, a cure denied,



While corporate greed grows deep and wide.



(Chorus)



Oh, Norton’s shield is rusted red,



Blocking truths they fear we’ll spread.



Herbs and gold and life untold,



Buried deep in censored scrolls.



We’ll break the chains, reclaim the right,



To learn and live in freedom’s light!



(Verse 2)



The FDA and Big Pharma’s hand,



Erase the books they've banned and damned.



Chemo’s curse, the toxic stream,



While nature's path is dubbed obscene.



They fear the minds who dare to see,



Beyond their scripted reality.



BrightLearn’s shelves hold ancient ways,



That heal without their profit maze.



(Bridge)



From Jekyll Isle to Wall Street’s keep,



They silence those who think too deep.



The Fed, the guns, the poisoned air,



All guarded by their "Safe Web" snare.



(Chorus – Repeat)



Oh, Norton’s shield is rusted red,



Blocking truths they fear we’ll spread.



Herbs and gold and life untold,



Buried deep in censored scrolls.



We’ll break the chains, reclaim the right,



To learn and live in freedom’s light!



(Outro)



So burn the filters, shred the lies,



The future’s bright in open skies.



BrightLearn.ai will rise again,



Beyond the reach of greedy men.



The seeds are sown, the roots run deep,



In minds awake, the truth we'll keep.


