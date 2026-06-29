Home Prices: A Perfect Storm

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Zillow Predicts Price Crash
* A new study says home prices could fall in 300 cities.
* Falling home prices is great news for renters and young Americans who have been priced out.
* All this is at the expense of those boomers for whom a third of their retirement savings is home equity.
* To normalize housing prices and get the housing market functioning again, prices are either going to have to fall a lot more or wages are going to have to rise to grow into them.
* Both are happening, but there’s miles to go.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (29 June 2026)