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Home Prices: A Perfect Storm
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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Zillow Predicts Price Crash

* A new study says home prices could fall in 300 cities.

* Falling home prices is great news for renters and young Americans who have been priced out.

* All this is at the expense of those boomers for whom a third of their retirement savings is home equity.

* To normalize housing prices and get the housing market functioning again, prices are either going to have to fall a lot more or wages are going to have to rise to grow into them.

* Both are happening, but there’s miles to go.


Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (29 June 2026)

https://youtu.be/wKb2mnoFlG0

Keywords
illegal aliensillegal migrantshousing marketblue statesinflationmortgageshousing priceshousing crisisblue citiesaffordable housinghome pricespeter st ongehome equitystarter homesstarter home
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