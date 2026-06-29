Home Prices: A Perfect Storm

Zillow Predicts Price Crash

* A new study says home prices could fall in 300 cities.

* Falling home prices is great news for renters and young Americans who have been priced out.

* All this is at the expense of those boomers for whom a third of their retirement savings is home equity.

* To normalize housing prices and get the housing market functioning again, prices are either going to have to fall a lot more or wages are going to have to rise to grow into them.

* Both are happening, but there’s miles to go.





Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (29 June 2026)

https://youtu.be/wKb2mnoFlG0