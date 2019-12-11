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𝕋𝕣𝕦ℕ𝕖𝕨𝕤 ℍ𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤 – 𝔻𝕖𝕔𝕖𝕞𝕓𝕖𝕣 𝟙𝟘, 𝟚𝟘𝟙𝟡 (Banned by Tech Fascists)
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34 views • December 11, 2019
Watch the latest show daily at: http://trnws.com
Watch the live stream at http://trnws.stream
TruNews Headlines – December 10, 2019
https://www.brighteon.com/2e0edef8-a936-44ec-9a7b-67b6df2fb0a4
https://www.minds.com/media/1051323427430445056
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-f89nGaxCIo
Democrats announce two articles of impeachment against President Trump. Are the Democrats using USMCA to cover for their impeachment votes? North Korea expected to test long-range ICBM. Turkey’s Mediterranean expansion now eyes Libya. Russia and Ukraine agree to ceasefire in Donbas. National infrastructure council warns cyber attacks are an “existential threat” to U.S. Jewish members of Congress demand TruNews be stripped of press access to White House. Docs reveal Pentagon lied about Afghanistan war for years. Rick Wilson wants “anti-vaxxers” rounded up like animals. “Free-thinking” atheists want Alabama sheriff to stop asking for prayers on social media. Supreme Court allows Kentucky abortion law to stand. Pro-life news website Twitter account locked. Christian sailor died protecting others from Pensacola shooter. Doc Burkhart and Kerry Kinsey.
#TruNews #Zionism #JewCoup #Censorship #Shadowbanning
Download and play trunews episodes at http://trnws.cloud
Episode Folders:
http://files.trune.ws/dir/xhSEhG3V
http://dir.trune.ws/s/nnrkznf
FTP Archive:
ftp://ftp.trnws.net
Take the broadcast with you!
Podcast: https://trunews.com/podcast/trunews-headlines-december-10-2019
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-10-trunews-headlines-december-10-2019-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-10-trunews-headlines-december-10-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-10-trunews-headlines-december-10-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-december-10-2019
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-10-trunews-headlines-december-10-2019-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-10-trunews-headlines-december-10-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-10-trunews-headlines-december-10-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
Additional Mirrors: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-10-trunews-headlines-december-10-2019
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
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TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
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TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
TruNews, Democrats, impeachment, President, Trump, USMCA, impeachment votes, North Korea, long-range, ICBM, Turkey, Mediterranean, expansion, Libya, Russia, Ukraine, ceasefire, Donbas, cyber attacks, existential threat, Jewish members of Congress, press access, White House, Pentagon lied, Pentagon lies, Afghanistan, war, Rick Wilson, anti-vaxxers, free-thinking, atheists, Alabama sheriff, prayers, social media, Supreme Court, Kentucky abortion law, pro-life, Twitter, censorship, Christan sailor, died, protecting others, Pensacola shooter, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey
Watch the live stream at http://trnws.stream
TruNews Headlines – December 10, 2019
https://www.brighteon.com/2e0edef8-a936-44ec-9a7b-67b6df2fb0a4
https://www.minds.com/media/1051323427430445056
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-f89nGaxCIo
Democrats announce two articles of impeachment against President Trump. Are the Democrats using USMCA to cover for their impeachment votes? North Korea expected to test long-range ICBM. Turkey’s Mediterranean expansion now eyes Libya. Russia and Ukraine agree to ceasefire in Donbas. National infrastructure council warns cyber attacks are an “existential threat” to U.S. Jewish members of Congress demand TruNews be stripped of press access to White House. Docs reveal Pentagon lied about Afghanistan war for years. Rick Wilson wants “anti-vaxxers” rounded up like animals. “Free-thinking” atheists want Alabama sheriff to stop asking for prayers on social media. Supreme Court allows Kentucky abortion law to stand. Pro-life news website Twitter account locked. Christian sailor died protecting others from Pensacola shooter. Doc Burkhart and Kerry Kinsey.
#TruNews #Zionism #JewCoup #Censorship #Shadowbanning
Download and play trunews episodes at http://trnws.cloud
Episode Folders:
http://files.trune.ws/dir/xhSEhG3V
http://dir.trune.ws/s/nnrkznf
FTP Archive:
ftp://ftp.trnws.net
Take the broadcast with you!
Podcast: https://trunews.com/podcast/trunews-headlines-december-10-2019
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-10-trunews-headlines-december-10-2019-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-10-trunews-headlines-december-10-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-10-trunews-headlines-december-10-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-december-10-2019
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-10-trunews-headlines-december-10-2019-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-10-trunews-headlines-december-10-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-10-trunews-headlines-december-10-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
Additional Mirrors: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-10-trunews-headlines-december-10-2019
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
TruNews, Democrats, impeachment, President, Trump, USMCA, impeachment votes, North Korea, long-range, ICBM, Turkey, Mediterranean, expansion, Libya, Russia, Ukraine, ceasefire, Donbas, cyber attacks, existential threat, Jewish members of Congress, press access, White House, Pentagon lied, Pentagon lies, Afghanistan, war, Rick Wilson, anti-vaxxers, free-thinking, atheists, Alabama sheriff, prayers, social media, Supreme Court, Kentucky abortion law, pro-life, Twitter, censorship, Christan sailor, died, protecting others, Pensacola shooter, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey
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