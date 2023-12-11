How to use proteolytics and cyclodextrins to safely detoxify spike protein and mRNA.

Vaccine mRNA was altered to become stealth (the body can't see it) and stable (the body can't break it down). It was also turned from a string formation to a ring and the stop codon was damaged. As a result, ribosomes cycle endlessly around the mRNA continuously making spike protein. If we do nothing, we get monster blood clots and Igg4 diseases. If we break down the spike protein, it fragments into 7 different prions causing brain damage. This video will discuss a protocol using liposomal proteolytics and cyclodextrins to detoxify spike protein and mRNA while at the same time neutralizing prion fragments. www.remedylink.com