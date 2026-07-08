Child Medical Privacy, an interview with Brian Hooker

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Questions about child medical privacy, parental involvement, and healthcare decisions continue to spark discussion across communities. The latest interview explores perspectives on medical records, youth healthcare policies, parental rights, and the broader issues surrounding family decision-making. These are complex topics with legal, ethical, and societal implications that affect many families. Watch the full interview to hear the complete conversation, understand the viewpoints shared, and explore the broader context for yourself.
#ChildHealth #Parenting #HealthPolicy
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
4:10End Screen