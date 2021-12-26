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Aisling O'Loughlin interviews Riccardo Bosi from Australia One Party (MIRRORED)
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348 views • December 26, 2021
Aisling O'Loughlin interviews Riccardo Bosi from Australia One Party (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel The Irish Inquiry at:-
https://youtu.be/TyvZKvYg2Jo
Riccardo Bosi is a consultant in leadership, strategy and innovation, and is also a former Australian Army Special Forces lieutenant colonel.
He is now the leader of AUSTRALIA ONE Party and has big plans and high hopes for Australia's future.
AUSTRALIAONE is the party for decent everyday Australians who want the best future for themselves, their families, their local communities and Australia.
AUSTRALIAONE must take back control of our local councils, as well as our state and federal parliaments. No matter who you are, here’s your opportunity.
AUSTRALIAONE is committed to strengthening Australia as a sovereign, self-reliant, Judeo- Christian western democracy which is economically powerful, militarily intimidating, politically free, culturally vibrant, and socially cohesive.
Join Aisling O'Loughlin for this extended interview with the inspirational Riccardo Bosi. Wednesday at 9pm on The Irish Inquiry.
Mirrored from You Tube channel The Irish Inquiry at:-
https://youtu.be/TyvZKvYg2Jo
Riccardo Bosi is a consultant in leadership, strategy and innovation, and is also a former Australian Army Special Forces lieutenant colonel.
He is now the leader of AUSTRALIA ONE Party and has big plans and high hopes for Australia's future.
AUSTRALIAONE is the party for decent everyday Australians who want the best future for themselves, their families, their local communities and Australia.
AUSTRALIAONE must take back control of our local councils, as well as our state and federal parliaments. No matter who you are, here’s your opportunity.
AUSTRALIAONE is committed to strengthening Australia as a sovereign, self-reliant, Judeo- Christian western democracy which is economically powerful, militarily intimidating, politically free, culturally vibrant, and socially cohesive.
Join Aisling O'Loughlin for this extended interview with the inspirational Riccardo Bosi. Wednesday at 9pm on The Irish Inquiry.
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