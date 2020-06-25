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40 Variations for the Abs & Core at Home!
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75 views • June 25, 2020
40 types of variations to train your Abs & Core stability. You don't have to do all 40 of them in one session. Select 5 out of 40 and do them in a circuit format is good enough!
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