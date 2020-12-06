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Grass Roots Tribute by The Belairs Show Band
The Belairs Show Band
The Belairs Show Band
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20 views • December 06, 2020
Frankie Flame and the Belairs show band perform a tribute to the GRASS ROOTS to a sold out audience at the Sorg Opera House.

The Belairs are a Las Vegas style show group playing 1950s and 1960s music, complete with costumes and choreography. The Belairs feature four-part harmony and dynamic impersonations of the great oldies stars of the past. The Show includes tributes to Roy Orbison, Dion, Dusty Springfield, Billy Joe Royal, Jackie Wilson, Tom Jones, Leslie Gore, Neil Diamond and many more favorites from the past. The Belairs Show is dedicated to those who can appreciate the memorable tunes that moved your feet and harmonies that lifted your spirits. Bring back the dreams of a simple time, memories and loves of the past, and romantic moonlight evenings. Rock 'n Roll down memory lane with The Belairs. Go To: www.TheBelairsShow.com
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