© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Return of Jesus (The Liberator # 23)
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • March 22, 2020
"The Return of Jesus" is a continuation of the Liberator comic, an original cartoon story covering Luke 21:1-36. After Jesus teaches about the widow's mite, he launches into a powerful narrative about various end time signs and events to watch out for, which will all happen before Jesus returns to Earth. These include a rise in false prophets and false christs, the threat of global wars and natural disasters, and the likelihood of serious persecution for believers.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.