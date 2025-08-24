The Vicious(Sweden) - Schecky Only(Santa Fe Springs, CA) // The Gringo Pais Show Numero Tres

The show is going international! Thanks for tuning in!!

😎👍





1. Getting Wild (Cover) - The GETDOWNS

0:00

Original - https://youtu.be/zSWFS8S7DfM?feature=shared

2. Schecky Only - Groovy Quarantine

6:41

3. The Vicious - Dead Town + It's All A Lie

11:13





+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-





Schecky Only 'Yes, Only You b /w Groovy Quarantine'

Vector Records #2 One Sided Lathe Cut Clear Vinyl 7" - $15 ppd

It's my art from start to finish and limited to 20 but only a few left, of course hand numbered.

Send $15 American to PayPal.me/Vector Records with your address.

(No international shipping cause it's probably hella pricy, unless you wanna pay then hit me up.)





#lathe #vinyl #customartwork #punk #rock #acoustic #sweden #gringo #pais #numero #tres #the #international #noise #conspiracy #countrymusic