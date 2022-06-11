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We Suffer From a Confusion of Levels of Mind - Shunyamurti Teaching
Sat Yoga
Sat Yoga
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40 views • June 11, 2022

This is an excerpt from a longer teaching posted on our Members Section. Sign up for your free 10-day trial: https://bit.ly/3oqFcCe


Shift from the unconscious to the superconscious! By understanding the 7 levels of Psychic Energies that Shunyamurti presents in this teaching module, you can transform your traumas into wisdom and change the trajectory of your destiny.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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