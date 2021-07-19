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Jason A: Satanic Agenda 2030 'Climate Emergency' Worldwide! [19.07.2021]
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41 views • July 19, 2021
Agenda 2030 - The Human Security Unit - THE 17 GOALS | Sustainable Development
Echoing human security principles, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development emphasizes a “world free of poverty, hunger, disease and want … free of fear and violence … with equitable and universal access to quality education, health care and social protection … to safe drinking water and sanitation … where food is sufficient, safe, affordable and nutritious … where habits are safe, resilient and sustainable … and where there is universal access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy.”
https://www.un.org/humansecurity/agenda-2030/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=un+agenda+2030&;t=h_&ia=web
39,568 Views jul 19, 2021
Jason A - 1.13M subscribers
https://youtu.be/egA3V0TTjwg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=egA3V0TTjwg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDATi9UrhqjfVNxIKNizOiQ
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/JasonAYoutube
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/jasonayoutube/
Echoing human security principles, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development emphasizes a “world free of poverty, hunger, disease and want … free of fear and violence … with equitable and universal access to quality education, health care and social protection … to safe drinking water and sanitation … where food is sufficient, safe, affordable and nutritious … where habits are safe, resilient and sustainable … and where there is universal access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy.”
https://www.un.org/humansecurity/agenda-2030/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=un+agenda+2030&;t=h_&ia=web
39,568 Views jul 19, 2021
Jason A - 1.13M subscribers
https://youtu.be/egA3V0TTjwg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=egA3V0TTjwg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDATi9UrhqjfVNxIKNizOiQ
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/JasonAYoutube
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/jasonayoutube/
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