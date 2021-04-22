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4 22 21 The WORLD is WAKING up to the DEMONIC PLAYBOOK Some still in LAND of the LOST Pray
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100 views • April 22, 2021
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music
Epic Action Intro
https://bit.ly/3ve2r4S
https://frankspeech.com/
Lin Wood’s speech
https://t.me/ItalyQanons/2113
Scots woman's severe reaction to Covid vaccine turned both legs into 'giant blisters' and left her in wheelchair
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/scots-womans-severe-reaction-covid-23945503
Relentless Truth on Gab
https://gab.com/Lebronsonroids/posts/106105347963244880
Trans Funeral Parents
https://gab.com/RTintl/posts/106105904180300872
Land of the Lost Opening Credits and Theme Song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3m7Xow0YxE
Recent Shooting of Ohio Teen Could Be Final Blow for Media and BLM
https://www.revolver.news/2021/04/makhia-bryant-knife-ohio-teen-police-shooting/
Officer Tatum shows Columbus PD shooting justified
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfSXdhKnqWc
Q MONSTERS QAnon fuels child kidnappings from France to US as brainwashed snatchers try to ‘save kids from blood-drinking paedos’
https://bit.ly/3gv9fqT
Crazy arrest at Baseball game
https://www.facebook.com/groups/457343245567380/permalink/457355955566109/
Hypocrites at Ralston Arena
https://www.facebook.com/toddace00/posts/3913700128743664
Agenda 2030
https://twitter.com/mojalefa_sebati/status/1384348861788008449
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to: And We Know, 30520 Rancho California Rd, #126, Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America. Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything you want. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music
Epic Action Intro
https://bit.ly/3ve2r4S
https://frankspeech.com/
Lin Wood’s speech
https://t.me/ItalyQanons/2113
Scots woman's severe reaction to Covid vaccine turned both legs into 'giant blisters' and left her in wheelchair
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/scots-womans-severe-reaction-covid-23945503
Relentless Truth on Gab
https://gab.com/Lebronsonroids/posts/106105347963244880
Trans Funeral Parents
https://gab.com/RTintl/posts/106105904180300872
Land of the Lost Opening Credits and Theme Song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3m7Xow0YxE
Recent Shooting of Ohio Teen Could Be Final Blow for Media and BLM
https://www.revolver.news/2021/04/makhia-bryant-knife-ohio-teen-police-shooting/
Officer Tatum shows Columbus PD shooting justified
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfSXdhKnqWc
Q MONSTERS QAnon fuels child kidnappings from France to US as brainwashed snatchers try to ‘save kids from blood-drinking paedos’
https://bit.ly/3gv9fqT
Crazy arrest at Baseball game
https://www.facebook.com/groups/457343245567380/permalink/457355955566109/
Hypocrites at Ralston Arena
https://www.facebook.com/toddace00/posts/3913700128743664
Agenda 2030
https://twitter.com/mojalefa_sebati/status/1384348861788008449
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to: And We Know, 30520 Rancho California Rd, #126, Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America. Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything you want. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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