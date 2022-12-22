A ‘Cover-Up of Evidence of Mass Murder’: The CDC Appears to Be Removing VAERS Records

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Vigilant Fox Published December 21, 2022
Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at thevigilantfox.locals.com!
“It’s not an accident they would do this.”
Support my work with a Substack subscription: http://vigilantfox.substack.com
Read my articles: http://redvoicemedia.com/vigilantfox
Follow my other socials: http://vigilantfox.id
Save big on MyPillow products at http://mypillow.com/vfox
Get liberated from Big Pharma with The Wellness Company: https://www.twc.health/VFox
Protect yourself against vaccine shedding with TWC's spike protein detox formula: https://tinyurl.com/Spike-Detox
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.