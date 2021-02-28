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“Trash the PCR test”: Microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi tells Drea Humphrey
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12 views • February 28, 2021
Rebel News, December 14, 2020
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Drea Humphrey speaks to microbiologist and author of Corona, False Alarm? Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi about the flaws with the PCR test, and how this is damaging the response by government to COVID-19.
FULL REPORT from Drea Humphrey: https://rebelne.ws/3qVLNFZ
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.rebelnews.com for more great Rebel content.
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An original video production by Rebel News.
https://www.rebelnews.com/trash_the_pcr_test_microbiologist_dr_sucharit_bhakdi_tells_drea_humphrey
►Want to support Rebel News? Become a subscriber: http://www.RebelNewsPlus.com
Drea Humphrey speaks to microbiologist and author of Corona, False Alarm? Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi about the flaws with the PCR test, and how this is damaging the response by government to COVID-19.
FULL REPORT from Drea Humphrey: https://rebelne.ws/3qVLNFZ
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.rebelnews.com for more great Rebel content.
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:
►Support our independent journalism - https://rebelne.ws/donation
► Donate in cryptocurrency - http://rebelne.ws/crypto
►Make a donation through PayPal - https://rebelne.ws/paypal
►Rebel News Plus - Become a Premium Content subscriber - https://rebelne.ws/plus
►BUY Rebel News gear - https://rebelne.ws/store
►LISTEN to our FREE podcast - https://rebelne.ws/podcast
Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media too!
FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook
TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter
INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram
PARLER - https://rebelne.ws/parler
An original video production by Rebel News.
https://www.rebelnews.com/trash_the_pcr_test_microbiologist_dr_sucharit_bhakdi_tells_drea_humphrey
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