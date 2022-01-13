Atty. Tom Renz - Scandalous Supreme Court Case on OSHA Jab Mandates

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(Jan 13, 2022) Sherry Strong, Alberta Provincial Director for Children's Health Defense Canada, interviews Attorney Thomas Renz. He is the lead Attorney in several major cases regarding forced vaccine mandates, big tech censorship, the COVID-19 lockdowns, hospital murders, mask mandates, business closures, false PCR data, fraudulent death numbers and more. Thomas Renz also works with and represents America's Frontline Doctors and Make Americans Free Again.
Renz Law: https://renz-law.com/
Children's Health Defense Canada: https://childrenshealthdefense.ca/
Children's Health Defense Canada: https://rumble.com/vshby3-thomas-renz-weighing-in-on-scandalous-supreme-court-case-on-osha-mandates.html