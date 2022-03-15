The Mystery of The Lost Tribes of Israel

This is a rare documentary tracing the Biblical Israelites from Palestine to Europe, via Assyria and Asia Minor.



Produced by Ed Skelding Productions and The British-Israel World Federation in 2011.



The Northern Kingdom of Israel should not be confused with the Southern Kingdom of Judah.



After their captivity in Assyria, the ten Northern Tribes did not return to Jerusalem – they migrated into Europe and beyond in fulfillment of God’s promises.



The blessing to multiple them:



Genesis 22:17 That in blessing I will bless thee, and in multiplying I will multiply thy seed as "the stars of the heaven", and as the sand which [is] upon the sea shore; and thy descendants shall possess the (sea) gates of their enemies;



The curse to scatter them around the world for their insurrection:



Deuteronomy 28:64 Moreover, the Lord will scatter you among all peoples, from one end of the earth to the other end of the earth; and there you shall serve other gods, wood and stone, which you or your fathers have not known.



After their captivity in Babylon, the two Southern Tribes (Judah) returned to Jerusalem (many of them) and were THEN called Jews.



The descendants of Jacob-Israel can today be identified in the Anglo-Saxon, Celtic, Germanic and Nordic nations of America, Canada, England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Northwestern Europe, Iceland, and the Scandinavians. Ephraim is the British Isles. Manasseh is the United States.



Many of the Israelites were seafarers, especially the Danites who also sailed to the Ireland through the Mediterrean Sea, beyond the Gibraltar Strait. JAHTruth.net/ireland



The Gadites populated the Iberian Peninsula (Gades/Cadiz). The word Iberia is a corruption of the word "Eber"ia / Heberia which means "Hebrew's Land". JAHTruth.net/britspan



The Heraldic Symbolism of the Unicorn on the British Coat-of-Arms – JAHTruth.net/brica



The 12 Tribes of Israel – JAHTruth.net/abraham