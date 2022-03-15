BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Mystery of The Lost Tribes of Israel
Gibraltar The Rock
Gibraltar The Rock
22 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
682 views • March 15, 2022
This is a rare documentary tracing the Biblical Israelites from Palestine to Europe, via Assyria and Asia Minor.

Produced by Ed Skelding Productions and The British-Israel World Federation in 2011.

The Northern Kingdom of Israel should not be confused with the Southern Kingdom of Judah.

After their captivity in Assyria, the ten Northern Tribes did not return to Jerusalem – they migrated into Europe and beyond in fulfillment of God’s promises.

The blessing to multiple them:

Genesis 22:17 That in blessing I will bless thee, and in multiplying I will multiply thy seed as "the stars of the heaven", and as the sand which [is] upon the sea shore; and thy descendants shall possess the (sea) gates of their enemies;

The curse to scatter them around the world for their insurrection:

Deuteronomy 28:64 Moreover, the Lord will scatter you among all peoples, from one end of the earth to the other end of the earth; and there you shall serve other gods, wood and stone, which you or your fathers have not known.

After their captivity in Babylon, the two Southern Tribes (Judah) returned to Jerusalem (many of them) and were THEN called Jews.

The descendants of Jacob-Israel can today be identified in the Anglo-Saxon, Celtic, Germanic and Nordic nations of America, Canada, England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Northwestern Europe, Iceland, and the Scandinavians. Ephraim is the British Isles. Manasseh is the United States.

Many of the Israelites were seafarers, especially the Danites who also sailed to the Ireland through the Mediterrean Sea, beyond the Gibraltar Strait. JAHTruth.net/ireland

The Gadites populated the Iberian Peninsula (Gades/Cadiz). The word Iberia is a corruption of the word "Eber"ia / Heberia which means "Hebrew's Land". JAHTruth.net/britspan

The Heraldic Symbolism of the Unicorn on the British Coat-of-Arms – JAHTruth.net/brica

The 12 Tribes of Israel – JAHTruth.net/abraham
Keywords
godisraelmigrationjudahbritisheuropeanlostjosephdansouthernjacobephraimbenjamintribeslevinorthernashermanassehsimeonissachargadnaphtalizebulunkindgomrueben
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Belle Carter
The Refinery Kill Shot: How the Global Energy Choke Point Is Being Dismantled to Collapse Civilization

The Refinery Kill Shot: How the Global Energy Choke Point Is Being Dismantled to Collapse Civilization

Mike Adams
Bill Gates Calls for International AI Regulation, Cites &#8220;Alien Intelligence&#8221; Risk

Bill Gates Calls for International AI Regulation, Cites “Alien Intelligence” Risk

Chase Codewell
CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

Sterling Ashworth
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: The three-year rule for designing a farm

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: The three-year rule for designing a farm

Belle Carter
Bipartisan House Bill Would Ban Social Media Accounts for Users Under 16

Bipartisan House Bill Would Ban Social Media Accounts for Users Under 16

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy