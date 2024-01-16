Create New Account
What Is Encryption and Why It’s Important for Cybersecurity
Kai Jones
2 Subscribers
10 views
Published 20 hours ago


Encryption is a crucial component of cybersecurity, serving as a protective barrier for sensitive information in the digital realm. It involves the process of converting plaintext data into a coded format, making it unintelligible to unauthorized parties. This transformation is achieved through algorithms and cryptographic keys, ensuring that only individuals with the proper decryption key can access and understand the original information.

Keywords
encryptioncybersecuritydataprotection

