TDS Goes To Newark

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The Anti-ICE Protest Industry & Derangement Behind The Demonstrations
* The demonstrations are based on lies.
* If Donald Trump was not president, there would be no demonstrations.
* People are demonstrating because we are in a midterm election year.
* This is orchestrated by wealthy foundations and individuals on the left.
* There is a class element to it.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (3 June 2026)