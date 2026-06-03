TDS Goes To Newark

The Anti-ICE Protest Industry & Derangement Behind The Demonstrations

* The demonstrations are based on lies.

* If Donald Trump was not president, there would be no demonstrations.

* People are demonstrating because we are in a midterm election year.

* This is orchestrated by wealthy foundations and individuals on the left.

* There is a class element to it.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (3 June 2026)



https://youtu.be/l0u8dQM8KJ8