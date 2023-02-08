Pfizer Sponsors Satanic DEATH Ritual honoring Vax Deaths at Grammys! Clay Clark joins to discuss

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine





Feb 7, 2023





Pfizer SPONSORS a literal Satanic death Ritual celebrating the Covid Vaccine deaths! The Grammy's this week went even more in-your-face, with Pfizer sponsoring it and music "performances" that were straight from the pits of hell - symbolizing the Vaccine deaths and souls that Satan has been collecting. Clay Clark, host of the ThriveTime Show and founder of the ReAwaken America Tour joins DeAnna Lorraine to discuss this in-depth and the dark inner world of Hollywood and the elites.





DeAnna also goes over the hottest headlines of the day, including the Chinese Spy Balloons, the new Pfizer "Pfertility" Bombshell, and more!





