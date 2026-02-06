BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
MINISTRIES IN ACTION | 2-6-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
157 followers
3 views • 1 day ago

Show #2595


Show Notes:


Revelation 20: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=rev%2020&version=KJV

Revelation 21: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=rev%2021&version=KJV

Communion Verses:

Romans 6:15-23 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Romans%206%3A15-23&version=KJV

Matthew 26:26-29 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2026%3A26-29&version=KJV

'Cult': https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/cult

2 Timothy 4:2 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20tim%204%3A2&version=KJV

Coach Dave on The Awake Nation: https://rumble.com/v75abwe-the-awake-nation-live-02.05.2026.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=a6afb683-5794-487c-861d-8a5701a5f6d0


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

truthpass the saltcoach dave live
